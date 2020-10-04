waStephen Douglas "Doug" Walker

BOONE, Colo. - Doug Walker passed away September 15, 2020 at Sangre de Cristo Joni Fair Hospice House in Pueblo, Colorado. Doug was born on June 10, 1951 in Lexington, Kentucky to Clayton and Evelyn Walker. The family moved to Pueblo when he was twelve. He graduated from Central High school in 1969 and attended Southern Colorado State College on a basketball scholarship.

After college, Doug moved to Alaska. In 1972 he found work in the oilfields of Alaska where he worked for Sperry-Sun as a Survey Engineer. Around 1980, he went to Denver as a sales representative for Greatland Directional. Doug went back to Sperry-Sun in Casper in 1989, where he worked as MWD and Directional Driller until they parted company in 2015.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Evelyn Walker; brother, James Butch Walker; sisters, Carole McKenney and Donna Collins.

He is survived by wife, Shelley Walker; son, Erik Walker; stepson, Russell Smith; his dog, Cherie; his nieces and nephews; and a few old oilfield cronies.

Big Doug was a Harley rider. He was a great big guy with a great big heart and a large presence wherever he went. He loved to laugh, and he loved to drink. He made sure that if he was having a good time, everyone around him was, too. He used to say "I got money! It's friends I need!" He was Hell when he was well. He was right, and he never lied. Only time he ever said "no" was when someone asked him if he'd had enough.

A few old friends and family will get together later this fall to tell stories about his life.