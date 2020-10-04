Maxine Wingert

CASPER - With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved mother, Maxine Wingert, from complications caused by COVID-19 virus. The daughter of Edwin and Geneva Unangst, she was born July 26, 1924 in Bartlett, Nebraska, and passed away on September 30, 2020.

After graduation from high school, she became a teacher in a one-room rural schoolhouse. She met her future husband Ed Wingert at Casper Air Base after his return from combat in North Africa. They were married in 1944 in Alliance, Nebraska, in a service conducted by her grandfather William Taylor. "Two hearts entwined forever."

After the war they made their home in Casper, as did many veterans of the air base. They loved Wyoming and for decades enjoyed camping in the Wind Rivers and at Glendo. Together Maxine and Ed became owners of a longtime Casper business, the John Jourgensen Paint Company, where Maxine served as bookkeeper and officer. Maxine lived in Casper for 74 years.

She was a loving and resourceful homemaker who delighted in being a mother to her three children. She enjoyed hosting her treasured extended family, and friends of her children, in her lovely home. Her yard was adorned with blooming flowers, a testament to her green thumb. Her twinkling smile lit up your heart. Her grandchildren loved every minute with "Grandma Max".

She remained in the family home until the last year of her life, when she moved to the Garden Square assisted living facility, where she received skilled and loving care.

Maxine is survived by her daughters, Beverly Antrim of Casper, and Phyllis (Eric) Potter of Queensbury, NY; sister, Georgia; brother, Robert; grandchildren, Spencer (Jenny) Mahaffey, Sam (Kara) Antrim, and Emily (Nathaniel) Murphy; five great grandchildren, Henry, Theo, Ada, Sylvia, and Evelyn; and numerous caring nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronald; her husband, Ed; and five sisters; and one brother.

Since 1946, Maxine was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Casper.

No services will be held at this time.

Memorial donations to the Casper College Foundation will be appreciated (125 College Drive, Casper, Wyoming, 82601, or caspercollegefoundation.org).

