Larry Lee Rhoades

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Larry lost his battle with Alzheimer's on September 30, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Chandler, Arizona, his home since 2016. He was born December 22, 1939 in Casper, Wyoming to Harold Rhoades, Sr. and Goldie Brobst. In 1958, he married Cheryl Bishop, and together they had three children, Christopher, Bert and Shanna. They divorced in 1967. He married Dorothy McHattie in 1968 having one child, Annette.

Larry graduated from Natrona County High School and worked as a manager for One Hour Martinizing. He subsequently retired from Texaco Refinery and Pacific Power & Light.

He loved his pets and plants. He was an avid outdoorsman and frequently enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and riding ATVs. Larry attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed his work as a High Priest.

Larry is survived by his brother, Harold Rhoades, Jr.; brother, Robert Dennis Rhoades; sister, Nancy Sue Tripp; son, Bert Rhoades; daughter, Shanna Rhoades; daughter, Annette Wang; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his spouses; son, Christopher Rhoades; brother, Richard Rhoades; sisters, Myrtle Cadwell; and JoAnn Rhoades.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 16th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1075 Morado Dr., Casper, WY 82609. Viewing will start at 9am, service at 10am, and graveside service to follow at Highland Cemetery. The family requests masks be worn for the protection of all attendees.

Memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to your chosen Alzheimer's charity.