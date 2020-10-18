Menu
Linda S. Ferguson

CASPER - Linda S. Ferguson (58), of Casper, WY, passed away on October 14, 2020.

Linda was best known for her loving generosity in support of First Responders, Fire Fighters, Law Enforcement, and Military, as well as providing support to local animal shelters in the area.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Jim Lundy, and brother, Guy Lundy.

Linda is survived by her husband, Scott Ferguson; children, Terry Ann and Michael Browder; grandchildren, Bowen, Linnea, and Mavis Browder; and many other family and friends.

A Service for immediate friends and family will be determined at a later date.

Please visit NewcomerCasper.com to sign the virtual guest book and leave a message for the Family.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
