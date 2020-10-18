David "Handsome" Dewald

CASPER - David "Handsome" Dewald, 60, of Casper, died unexpectedly on July 2, 2020. He will be profoundly missed and fondly remembered for his humor, his energetic spirit, and his service to others.

David was born on November 6, 1959 to Maryann and Derold Dewald. He was the second eldest of four children, and lived in Casper his entire life. He graduated from Natrona County High School as part of the "Best Class" of 1978. David was charismatic and beloved by his classmates.

David worked as a brick and stonemason. He loved his trade and was inspired by the generational effort that went into the cathedrals and palaces he saw in France, Germany and the Czech Republic.

For over 40 years, David was an active member of professional and civic organizations, including the Wyoming Professional Photographers Association (WPPA), the National Professional Photographer's Association (NPPA), the Masonic Lodge, Casper Lodge #15 AF & AM of Wyoming, and the Casper Elks Lodge #1353.

In recent years, David took pride in supporting other talented entrepreneurs, including Donner Laser Company of New Ulm, MN and Miss Ashlee's Childcare of Casper.

To know David was to know someone truly joyful. He was quick-witted, endlessly positive, and generous in his personal and business relations. He had eclectic taste, especially in collecting historical artifacts from Wyoming. He enjoyed hunting elk and he relished travel to see friends and family.

David is survived by his daughter, Dawn and her husband Philipp Batta (Austria). He was eager to meet his first grandchild, Alexander, born September 12. He is also survived by his mother, Maryann Cain (Casper); and brothers, Howard Dewald (Athens, OH), and Brian Dewald (Casper).

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rhonda Cashel and father, Derold Dewald.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 22nd at Gruner Brothers Brewing.

To send condolences, share a kind memory or photo for the family, please visit NewcomerCasper.com.