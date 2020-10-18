Andrew Plen Johnson

CASPER - In Loving Memory of Andrew Plen Johnson, age 81, who passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1939 in Deadwood, South Dakota. He was a resident of Casper, Wyoming, but moved to Apple Valley, California prior to his passing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce (Titus) Johnson; his three daughters, Kristi Eggers (Matt) of Gillette, Wyoming, Jodi Rohrer of Tucson, Arizona and Teri Sweeney (Zane) of Apple Valley, California; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Andrew graduated from Lead, South Dakota in 1957. He went on to Black Hills State and graduated with a BS in Education in 1961 and earned his Master's in Education Administration from the University of Wyoming in 1969. He was a long-time educator/coach whom impacted many young men and women.

Andrew was very involved with the Casper Lions Club, Shiners, Masons and Elks.

Andrew's passions were hunting, fishing, golfing, cribbage and watching the Wyoming Cowboys. He had a very kind heart and was the best husband, dad, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Casper Lions Club (Braille Trail): PO Box 182, Casper, Wyoming 82602.