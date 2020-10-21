Duane Hargens

SIOUS FALL, S.D. - Duane Hargens, 74, of Sioux Falls, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls due to complications from COVID-19.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at G.A.R. Cemetery in Miller with Rev. Max Miller officiating.

R. Duane Hargens was born to Henry and Ruth (Baxter) Hardens on February 21, 1946 in Miller, South Dakota. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Miller. Duane graduated from Miller High School. He attended the University of South Dakota, earning a degree in business administration. In 1968, he moved to Rapid City and became a CPA. A few years later, he moved to Casper, Wyoming and became a partner in an accounting firm.

He enjoyed spending time with his six nieces and often spent Christmas with them. He was always ready to play games and delighted in watching them open their gifts.

Survivors include his two brothers, Larry and Robert (Judy), both of Sioux Falls; and six nieces and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Duane's arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.