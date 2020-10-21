Richard T. "Dick" Shamley

CASPER - Richard T. "Dick" Shamley died on Sunday, October 11, 2020 peacefully at home. He had recently celebrated his 80th birthday. Never known to mince words, he could step on toes and bruise feelings, but his honesty, integrity, and professional commitment could never be questioned.

A distinguished career encompassed more than 50 years as a successful and respected CPA.

Having fervently served and represented the city and community of Casper his entire life, his legacy will live on through City Council, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary International, Elks Club, and Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma, of 54 years and was blessed by the companionship of Dixie O'Donnell over the past few years while pursuing one of his passions, travel.

He is survived by two sisters, Joyce Edwards of Billings, MT and Judy of Sheridan, WY; three children, Kirk (Deb) of Cheyenne, WY, Debbie (Doug) Creger of Dillon, MT, and Mark (Bev) of Broomfield, CO; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, who will perpetuate his deeply held sense of diligence, dedication, and duty.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 7th, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Casper Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, Dick would have appreciated financial donations to Central Wyoming Hospice or to the Casper Senior Center where he volunteered during the last years of his life.