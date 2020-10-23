Steven Albert "Steve" Garlach

GLENDO - Steven Albert "Steve" Garlach, 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Glendo, Wyoming from complications of COVID-19.

Steve was born on Sunday, August 8, 1948, in Louisville, New York the son of Leo and Kathleen (Freego) Garlach.

Steve joined the United States Army on November 18, 1971 and was honorably discharged on November 30, 1972. While in the Army he earned the following medals National Defense Service Medal and a Purple Heart.

Steve enjoyed the water and being out on his boat. He could be seen many days fishing with a neighbor and taught many of his nieces, nephews, and great-nieces how to water ski.

Steve was a master electrician and owned Aspen Electric in Casper, Wyoming, and was a general partner in Superior Electric in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He kept busy and always had at least one project underway with his dog, Gus, at his side.

It wasn't unusual for him to come home with a stray cat that needed to be nursed back to life or a dog from the Animal Shelter.

Steve is survived by his wife and best friend, Jonnie (Brooks) Garlach; sister, Faith (Garlach) Heidal; sister, Beth (Garlach) Anderson; and over a dozen nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Darrell Garlach; brother, Lee Harry Garlach; and brother, Garth Peter Garlach.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 PM and Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Gorman Funeral Home in Wheatland, Wyoming. A celebration of life will be held virtually with his immediate family.

The family requests no flowers, but those desiring to remember Steve may donate the Cheyenne Animal Shelter cheyenneanimalshelter.org or to the EMT's from Glendo and Wheatland.Jonnie wishes everyone well and appreciates your friendship over the years.

