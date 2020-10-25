Drew Tucker

CASPER - Drew Tucker, 90, passed October 18, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions from natural causes.

Drew was born April 11, 1930 in Ocilla, Georgia. He was the son of Emmitt Tucker and Ola Mae Young; brother to Hughes Tucker, Sarah Eldridge, and George Tucker.

He moved to Wyoming in 1950 where he began his life adventure. He served in the United States Army from November 1951 to May 1953, he was stationed in Korea. He was honorably discharged and continued to serve eight years in the Army Reserves.

He pursued a career in the drywall business. He started and ran his own company "Drew Tucker Drywall" for over fifty years, serving the state of Wyoming.

He loved painting, rock hounding, music, and fishing.

He leaves his wife of forty-four years, Debi (Lewis) Tucker; his daughters, Betty Jo Grant, Valerie L. Kittrell, Marilyn E. Bullock, Dolly L. Pickett, Bonnie M. Allen and JoDell M. Timmerwilke; his son, Andrew E. Tucker; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death are his parents; brothers; first wife, Hallie Loder; former-wife, Patricia Brookey; son, Jeffrey Tucker; stepson; Richard Palato; granddaughters, Hallie Grant and Rachel Pickett; and grandson, Justin Kittrell.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the beginning of the service starting at 2:00 PM at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Wyoming Memorial Gardens.

To Share a special message with his family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.