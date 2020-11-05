Sandra Kay Burnside

MOUNTAIN VIEW - Sandra Kay Burnside, 72, died October 11, 2020 at Ogden Regional Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Park City, Utah on December 17, 1947 to the late William and Florence Blair. This is where she lived and grew up until she met and married the love of her life, David Earl Burnside on October 15, 1965. They lived in Salt Lake City, Utah until 1972 when they moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming. They then moved to Lyman, Wyoming until 1984, and finally to Mountain View, Wyoming where they made their permanent home.

Sandy was a very loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and friend. She loved being around people. She would never forget a name or face.

She loved being outdoors, and being a homemaker for her family, sewing clothes, cooking and cleaning while working as a waitress for many years around the valley at different restaurants.

Sandy loved to go shopping, especially for the holidays, and enjoyed cooking big dinners for all her family-especially her pumpkin pies and fruit cakes. She always had candy to share with everyone. In her spare time, she loved to crochet and color while watching old movies.

Anywhere Sandy went she made sure she looked and dressed nice. She loved life, laughter and to have lots of fun. She loved her family and friends very much. We all love and miss her dearly.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Blair; brother, Dean Blair; sisters, Peggy Blair, Patsy Applegate, and Joyce Clark; along with her in-laws.

She is survived by her husband, David; brother, Ricky (Marie) Blair of Oakley, UT; sisters, Evelyn (Roy) of Heber, UT and Sherry (Steve) Hutto of Manga, UT; her daughter, Corinna (Perry) Byrne of Mountain View, WY; her son, Leon Burnside of Rock Springs, WY; three grandkids, Christopher (Dynee) Doan of Rock Springs, WY, Krislynn (Bobby) Landry of Lyman, WY, and Trent Burnside of Rock Springs, WY; and eight great-grandkids with one on-the-way, as well as many nieces and nephews.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place under the direction of Crandall Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Mountain View LDS Church – 116 4th Street. A luncheon will be served afterwards.

Condolences may be offered at www.CrandallFHEvanston.com.