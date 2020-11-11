Ralph W. Myers

CASPER - Long time Casper resident, Ralph W. Myers, 90, passed away peacefully November 3, 2020. He was born September 14, 1930 in Midwest, WY to William and Virginia Holmes Myers. He was the third of four children: Marguerite, Helen, Ralph, and George. The family moved to Casper in 1933 where Ralph attended Jefferson School and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1948. He was drafted during the Korean Conflict and served in the U.S. Army 1951-1953. After serving in the Army at Fort Bliss, TX Ralph attended Casper College and the University of Wyoming where he earned a degree in Petroleum Engineering. Ralph married Coralie Jurjens in 1955. Early in their marriage they lived in Laramie, Bairoil, Ft. Morgan and Linch, where they developed lifelong friendships.

Ralph and Coralie returned to Casper in 1964 where they raised their two daughters, Debbie and Diane. Ralph was a wonderful husband and father, who provided his family with rich experiences in their explorations of Wyoming and the Rocky Mountains. They pulled their trailer, Wiggles, to many fishing holes and scenic camps. The family enjoy many happy memories of their adventures. Ralph and Coralie shared a wonderful 65 years together.

Ralph enjoyed working hard at whatever he did: whether it was delivering newspapers to help his family during the Depression, working at the Buick Garage to put himself through college, working on engineering projects for Sinclair and Conoco, or working to maintain his cars and home. Ralph loved his job of 35 years as a petroleum engineer for Conoco.

Aside from work, Ralph attended weekly meetings of the "Morning Tour" Toastmasters group for 51 years. He considered his fellow Toastmasters as family. Ralph loved Casper and his country and generously shared his success through his lifelong community involvement. Ralph was devoted to helping local charities and was an active, dedicated supporter of the United Way for 35 years.

Ralph was preceded in death by his sisters, Marguerite Harlan and Helen Vaughn.

He is survived by his wife, Coralie; daughters, Debbie (Kevin Wadsworth) of Casper, and Diane Myers of Grand Junction, CO; brother, George Myers (Doris) of Georgetown, MA; countless nieces, nephews, and extended family will miss him and his humorous quips and smile. Ralph was loved and valued by all who knew him.

The family thanks the heroes at Casper Mountain Rehabilitation and Care Center Memory Care Unit for their loving and compassionate care.

A celebration of life is planned for the spring.

Memorial donations may be made to the United Way of Natrona County or Casper College Foundation in memory of Ralph Myers.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.