John Melvin "Johnny" Love

CASPER - John Melvin "Johnny" Love, 77, passed away November 11, 2020. He was born March 22, 1943 in Thermopolis, WY to Melvin and Pearl (Osborn) Love. On October 30, 1965 he married Janis Weeks in Thermopolis, WY.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janis; three sons, Michael (Laura) of Cheyenne, Matthew (Shayley) of Saratoga, and David of Casper; two daughters, Michelle (Scott) Rakness, of Encampment, Dana Green of Casper; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, LaVaughn Bent of Thermopolis; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be from 4:00 PM until a Rosary Service at 6:00 PM, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 with an interment to follow on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Monument Hill Cemetery in Thermopolis.

