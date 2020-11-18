Jack E. Amen

CASPER - Jack was born August 12, 1942 in Culver City, California to Jake and Helen Amen. The family moved back to Sterling, Colorado in 1945. Jack graduated from Sterling High School and attended NJC. He married Karen Bollig on August 31, 1962 and they moved to Nebraska for him to attend Chadron State College.

Jack worked for State Farm Insurance and then Greiner Ford before retiring in 2009.

He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and a lifetime Elks member. He loved to hunt, fish, water ski, boat, and watch his kids and grandkids play sports and dance. He could always be found on the sidelines cheering and critiquing very loudly.

He is survived by Karen; four children, Rick (Kim), Kelly Umbach (Stacey), Randy (Coty) and Kacey Porter (Levi); as well as seven grandchildren, Corey, Heather Salter (Jacob), Hayden Umbach, and Kinley, Kamden, Kylen, and Kallan Porter; and one great-grandson, Mason Amen; several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Dona Holmes (Jim); and numerous nieces and nephews. Family was so important to Jack.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen; his father, Jake; brother, Richard; and grandson, Shawn.

There will be a private family rosary on Thursday, November 19th at 7:00 pm. We invite you to join us in prayer from the safety of your own home at this time. A private family funeral will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Friday, November 20 at 10:30 am. A recording of the service will be on the Newcomer website.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name may be made to Ronald McDonald House, online at rmhc-Denver.org or to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1300 E. 21st Avenue, Denver Colorado, 80205.