CASPER - Richard D. Childers, Sr., 86, was born in Bartlett, NE to Russell and Geraldine (Rosso) Childers and died on November 18, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center. He grew up on a farm in Eastern Nebraska. Rich graduated from Genoa, NE High School, class of 1951. He was drafted into the Army in March of 1955 and served until 1957. He also served in the Wyoming National Guard for three years. He married Julia Lee Anderson on June 20, 1959.

Rich worked for the Board of Public Utilities, Texaco Refinery, and the Naval Petroleum Reserve.

He was a proud father and enjoyed growing delicious tomatoes, fishing, hunting, bowling and golf. He also enjoyed having tea with friends at McDonalds and breakfast at Johnny J's with the Texaco and NPRD retirees.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years; and sons, Richard, Jr. and Arthur. He is also survived by his sister, Geralyn Beverly of Edmond, OK; brothers, Bob of Denver, CO, John (Evelyn) of Aurora, CO, and David (Eilene) of Missoula, MT; three aunts, Maxine Thom of Albin, NE, Helen Alderson of Tempe, AZ, and Marguarette Rosso of Gehering, NE; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, LeAnn Childers and Karen Goetzinger; and his brother, Paul Childers.

A funeral will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel.

