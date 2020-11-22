Sylvia Sherril "Skip" Garber

CASPER - Sylvia Sherril "Skip" Garber passed away November 18, 2020 at Shepard of the Valley nursing home, at the age of 81. She was born October 16, 1939 in Douglas, Wy, to Fred and Barbara Schilling, the oldest of four children.

In 1956 Sylvia married John F. Garber by John's grandfather, Rev. Frank Garber of Cheyenne, WY. Sylvia raised three daughters and was a stay at home mom until they left home. She then ventured out into the workforce.

Sylvia worked many interesting jobs that she enjoyed. She then settled into keeping the books for her husband's construction company.

Sylvia was a member of the DOES, enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and spending time with her husband. She retired in 2002 and then spent the winter with her husband, at their home in Yuma, AZ and the summer at their home in Casper, WY.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Nancy Kalanui.

She is survived by her husband, John F. Garber; daughters, Tanya Weant, Carol Polter, and Johnna Richardson; brother, Buck Schilling; sister, Aloha Laurenz; four grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 12 pm until time of service at 1 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 710 East Second, Casper, WY 82601. A private graveside service will take place at Wyoming Memorial Gardens.

