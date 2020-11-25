Cecilia H. Gray

CASPER - Cecilia H. Gray, 91, of Casper, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Cec was born August 24, 1929, in Casper, Wyoming, to Elizabeth Harte Doherty and James J. Doherty, both Irish immigrants. She attended St. Anthony's School and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1947.

Cecilia and Chuck Gray were married at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Casper August 22, 1949. They lived in Casper and raised three children while enjoying all the outdoor activities Wyoming had to offer.

Cec worked as an Associate Ophthalmologist for three doctors in Casper.

She was active in the Catholic Church, 4-H, and Boy Scouts of America with her children. Summers for the Gray family were spent on Casper Mountain and Alcova Lake with annual trips to the Tetons, Yellowstone and the Big Horn Mountains camping.

After retiring, Cec and Chuck wintered in Yuma Arizona and summered in Casper continuing their love of reading, cruises, camping and fishing, with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Chuck preceded her in death on February 18, 2014.

Survivors include her sons, Dan (Suzanne) of Pearland, TX, and Tim (Susan) of Casper; her daughter, Donna Tempest (Rick) of Casper; grandchildren, Jennifer Gray, Jimmy Gray, Donna Gray, Lenny Gray, Nicole Fenton, Rone Tempest, Patrick Tempest, Matt Brunett and Darcy Brunett, along with their spouses; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Thomas; her three sisters, Mary Doherty Rhodes, Brigid Doherty McIntosh, Patricia Doherty Cook and her brother, Daniel Doherty.

A private service will be held by the family.

The family appreciates contributions to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions or Meals on Wheels.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Casper is assisting the family.

