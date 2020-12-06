Herbert Moniz "Herb" Souza, Jr.

EVANSVILLE - Herbert Moniz "Herb" Souza, Jr. of Evansville passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Herb was born July 11, 1937 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the son of Herbert M., Sr. and Helena (Sylvia) Souza. He lived in MA, CO, and FL then moved to Evansville, Wyoming in 2012 to be closer to family.

Herb married Theresa Ann Souza (Brunette) on July 19, 1959 and faithfully honored their wedding vows until he was summoned by the angels.

Herb was a great provider and mentor for his family. He was an entrepreneur and had a passion for creating and working with wood as well as working with animals. Herb welcomed all challenges and his passion for adventure led him to buying a cattle ranch in Calhan, CO and traveling to Africa to weld infrastructure in a glass factory.

He loved watching western movies in his spare time.

Herb served in the USAF from October 1954 thru September 1958 and was recognized for serving honorably during the Korean War. He often displayed his patriotism by wearing a Veterans ball cap.

He is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Theresa; sons, Scott and Eric Souza; daughter, Donna Souza; grandchildren, Erica Souza, and Eric Reyes; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; his companion, a Chihuahua named "Cha Cha".

His was preceded by the death of his parents; his brother, Raymond; sisters, Dorothy DaCosta and Carol Gauvin (Cabral); and grandson, Joshua Souza.

Please donate to St Joseph's Indian School, www.stjo.org in his honor.

A private family gathering will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, in Casper. He will be cremated and receive military honors at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery,

