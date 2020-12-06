Anthony Michael "Tony" Rigano

BAIROIL - Anthony Michael "Tony" Rigano was born July 2, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois and departed this earth on November 13, 2020 in Bairoil, Wyoming.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine Lena Patera Rigano Scelsi and Antonio Rigano and his son, Anthony M. Rigano.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann Moon Rigano; children, Corrine (Mike) Conner, Lisa (Tony) Gilbert, Rebecca (Bill) Harshman, Jeff (Jenny) Evans, and Jason (Jennifer) Evans; 15 grandchildren, Anthony (Kristen), Zach, Jolene, Jessie, Elizabeth (Ryan) Rohn, Jay, Alix, Mason, Noah, Nick, Aaron, Taylor, Kayson, Tre, and Jaedan; nine great-grandchildren, Emily, Hollyn, Nora, Grace, Gideon, Olive, Anthony, Gabby, and Kimber; and his in-law family, the Moons.

Living in Illinois Tony worked in law enforcement and construction, but he always dreamed of moving to Wyoming to hunt and fish. He moved his family to Rawlins in 1975, where he started his construction business. His construction legacy is the multiple homes he constructed in Rawlins and Jeffrey City, in addition to commercial work throughout Carbon, Fremont and Sweetwater counties.

In 1985 Tony moved to Bairoil to serve the town as part time officer which later transitioned into the Chief of Police position (serving a total of 26 years and retiring in 2011). He also served collateral duties as maintenance man, certified water/sewer administrator, and part time Sweetwater County deputy. In the mid-1990s he served as a part time police officer for the town of Superior, Wyoming.

Tony was instrumental in establishing the Sweetwater County Solid Waste District #2 in 1993 and served as a board member for 15 years.

One of Tony's passions was that of hockey. He played on leagues in Illinois, skated on whatever ponds he could find and taught all his kids to skate. In Rawlins he volunteered as coach of the Rawlins Raptors junior hockey league and made sure the kids in Bairoil had a place to skate. Going on to play in the Wyoming Games and several hockey leagues he finally retired his skates in his late 70s. Another skill he mastered was that of shooting sports winning numerous awards starting in 1964. One we are most proud of is his WLEA "Peace Officer Basic 86-02 in recognition of excellence as the top shooter".

Tony was a perpetual student of written history and often spent time writing memoirs and stories. Many of the family's memories revolve not only around Tony's sense of humor and storytelling, but of his integrity, honesty, and hard work ethics.

Memorial services will be held later in Spring/Summer 2021 due to the current COVID situation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tony Rigano Memorial Fund at the Bank of Commerce in Rawlins, Wyoming.

