James Henry Herold

CASPER - James Henry Herold, 93, of Casper, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.

Jim was born November 16, 1926 in Santa Monica, California to Dr. Henry L. Herold and Helen (Daughenbaugh). He attended school and college in Santa Monica and at the University of Washington.

Jim served his country and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army with the rank of Corporal.

Jim worked for the Bureau of Land Management as a forester for 36 years.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Verna (Brackin); his second wife of five years, Jean (Desmarais); Jim and Verna's children, Henry "Hank", Brigid, Shannon and her husband Frank Brummund; and daughter-in-law, Esther Herold.

Jim is survived by his brother, Robert "Bob" Herold; Jim and Verna's children, James Patrick "JP", daughter-in-law, Pam (widow of Hank), Twyla Christensen, Angela "Angie" and husband Pete Chimney, Brooks "Barry", Rita Rae and husband Walter Nixon; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

At the time of Jim's passing services were delayed due to the current global pandemic and the COVID-19 mandates at that time, "Good Grief! ..."

"… Oh…. Alright …"

Rest in Peace Beary Dear Mountain Man. Onward!

A Rosary Service will be 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima. Inurnment will be held at 2:30 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Oregon Trail State Veteran's Cemetery. A mask will be required at all services.

Please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com to leave a message for the family.