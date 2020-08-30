Hial Everett Church

Hial Everett Church was born on a ranch in Kirtley, Wyoming to Frances Hilliard Church and Goldie Elizabeth Boyles, September 25, 1937. He passed away June 18, 2020.

He had one brother, Richard and two sisters, Elta and Eva. He has two nephews, Richard, Jr. and Terry, and four nieces, Vicky, Dixie, Reba and Mary.

This six foot tall lean muscled cowboy married Roberta June Arnold October 25, 1959, and they had a love people only dream about in fairytales. Hial and Bobbie were married 60 years and 8 months. They had two children, Sherrie and Ken; four grandchildren, Katerra, Tabitha, Kendie, and Joe; and five great-grandchildren. MaKenzi, Emily, Kairstyn, David and Kenley.

Hial was in the National Guard, honorably discharged November 1957, an expert marksman.

He worked from the age of 15 as a truck driver, district manager, and with his son Ken in his business until he retired in his late 70's.

Hial enjoyed his family, hunting, watching sports, fishing, and working on cars. He was an amazing musician with a voice that will long be remembered as his favorite hobby. Hial was an avid Christian a deacon and an elder in the Church of Christ, and a fine example of a firm relationship with God. There are no words to express the impact and influence this man had on our lives.