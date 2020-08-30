Menu
Search
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Hial Everett Church

Hial Everett Church

Hial Everett Church was born on a ranch in Kirtley, Wyoming to Frances Hilliard Church and Goldie Elizabeth Boyles, September 25, 1937. He passed away June 18, 2020.

He had one brother, Richard and two sisters, Elta and Eva. He has two nephews, Richard, Jr. and Terry, and four nieces, Vicky, Dixie, Reba and Mary.

This six foot tall lean muscled cowboy married Roberta June Arnold October 25, 1959, and they had a love people only dream about in fairytales. Hial and Bobbie were married 60 years and 8 months. They had two children, Sherrie and Ken; four grandchildren, Katerra, Tabitha, Kendie, and Joe; and five great-grandchildren. MaKenzi, Emily, Kairstyn, David and Kenley.

Hial was in the National Guard, honorably discharged November 1957, an expert marksman.

He worked from the age of 15 as a truck driver, district manager, and with his son Ken in his business until he retired in his late 70's.

Hial enjoyed his family, hunting, watching sports, fishing, and working on cars. He was an amazing musician with a voice that will long be remembered as his favorite hobby. Hial was an avid Christian a deacon and an elder in the Church of Christ, and a fine example of a firm relationship with God. There are no words to express the impact and influence this man had on our lives.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.