Zane Wei Lew

RAWLINS - Zane Wei Lew of Rawlins, Wyoming passed away on August 9, 2020. Zane was born on October 31, 1952 to parents Rose C. Lew and Lew Lun Jow. A graduate from Rawlins High School, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wyoming.

He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 30 years.

He often volunteered at the Rawlins Nursing Home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lew Lun Jow and brother, Dick Lew.

He is survived by his mother, Rose C. Lew; brothers, Tom SD Lew, William Lew and Sam Lew; and sister, Fe-Ling Kao.

In the interest of safety, funeral services will be scheduled at a later date when COVID-19 is no longer a threat to public health.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
