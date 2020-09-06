John Lenar Fanto

CASPER - Join us for a mass of celebration with military honors at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. A lunch reception will follow at Wells Park, E. K St. at 12:30. RSVP [email protected]

John Lenar Fanto, age 89, of Casper, was surrounded by his family at his home when he joined our heavenly father on March 13, 2020.

John was born September 20, 1930 in Bear Creek, Montana to Batista and Esther (Calusio) Fanto. He grew up in Sheridan, was drafted into the US Army.

John graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1957. He was employed by the City of Casper for over 42 years.

His passions were his family and fly fishing. He touched many youth in Casper through his work as a juvenile counselor, his support of baseball and fly fishing programs.

He is survived by his son, John (Kathy) Fanto; daughter, Michelle (Bill) Fanto-Chan; daughter, Jeanine (Donnie) Healy and eight grandchildren.