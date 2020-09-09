Dee E. Beardsley

CASPER - Dee E. Beardsley passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020, his wife of 71 years Rita Beardsley, was by his side. Dee was born to parents, A.J. and Vera Beardsley in Custer County, Nebraska on October 19, 1924. He had two sisters, Denamae and Judy. They moved to Wyoming and eventually settled in Lance Creek where they raised sheep and cattle.

Dee volunteered for WWII to avoid herding sheep. Dee was in the Army Air Corps with the Eighth Air Force. He flew 21 missions as a ball turret gunner in a B-17 flying fortress. After the war, he received a Bachelor of Science as a Geologist from the University of Wyoming under the GI Bill.

While attending college, he was introduced to Rita Jain Batchelder by his cousins Max and Jane Troyer. Dee and Rita were married September 11, 1949.

His career as a petroleum geologist took them all around the US, but his heart was always in Wyoming. Dee took great pride in his profession as a petroleum geologist.

Dee enjoyed building anything (Including an airplane in his shop!) and outdoor activities.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Beardsley; sister, Judy Kenast; nieces, Fritzi Strom and Mitzi Kenast; sons, Steven and Kent Beardsley (West Lutz); grandsons, Michael (Crystal) and Matthew (Melanie) Beardsley; and great-grandkids, Bryce and Brooke Beardsley.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 10th at Faith Bible Chapel, 504 North Forest Drive, Casper, WY 82609. A committal service with military honors will follow at the Oregon Trail State Veteran's Cemetery.

