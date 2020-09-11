Betty Louise (Wilcox) Milam

CASPER - Betty Louise (Wilcox) Milam, 87, of Casper, Wyoming passed away August 27, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Per her request there will be no services. She has been cremated and will be buried next to her mother in Spokane, Washington.

Betty was born in Missoula, Montana to Shelly "Johnson" and Fred Wilcox on September 5, 1932. She attended and graduated from North Central High in Spokane, Washington.

After high school she worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Northwest Telephone Company.

In Spokane she met and married William H. "Bill" Milam. Bill got a job with Schlumberger Oil Field Services. The couple then moved to California. Betty was a homemaker for her years in California. Together they raised three children, Vicki, Steve and Cindy.

After many years in California, they were transferred to Casper, Wyoming. Betty worked for Tooke Engineering, Mr. Nobodies, and her last and most favorite place she worked was for Pinky Hawks Construction.

She and Bill enjoyed traveling around the United States in their trailer. They also traveled overseas numerous times including Hawaii and Mexico.

Betty was a member of the Petroleum Club and joined the GEO Wives. Betty also volunteered her time as a Pink Lady at Wyoming Medical Center for several years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister.

Betty is survived by her three children, five grandchildren and eight great-children.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Central Wyoming Hospice would be greatly appreciated.