Gay H. Nations

CASPER - On September 11, 2020, Gay Nations, my husband and best friend, passed away at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. He will be cremated and will be interred at Oregon Trail State Veteran's Cemetery.

Gay was born May 31, 1934 in Lander, Wyoming, the son of Edna (Carpenter) Nations and William Thomas Nations. He received the Sacrament of Holy Baptism from John Robert, The Shoshone Mission, Wind River, Wyoming on August 2, 1934.

After spending his elementary and junior high school years in Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico, the family eventually settled in Casper. He graduated from NCHS with the class of 1953. He enlisted and served in the Marine Corps from 1953 - 1957. He was a self-taught carpenter and was never happier than when he was working or building projects for family and friends.

We were married August 31, 1958 in Grand Island, Nebraska in St. Paul's English Evangelical Church and have resided in Casper since our marriage. We recently celebrated our 62nd wedding anniversary.

Gay retired from the Wyoming Highway Department (WYDOT) after 35 years.

He was a longtime past member of the Casper Water Ski Club and a Lifetime Member of the Casper Mountain Ski Patrol. He was a dedicated patroller for many years making many friends and continuing that friendship until his passing.

Together we drank MaiiTai's in Hawaii, attended an Orange Bowl in Miami, skied the Alps in Austria and Switzerland with friends and enjoyed our cruise to Alaska. For many years he hit the hunting trail with his infamous group of elk hunting friends, many times just enjoying the Jackson Hole countryside.

We were blessed to have known and to have such wonderful and faithful friends in our lives.

Besides his wife, Sandy, he leaves behind several cousins and an extended family in Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his father, William (1990); sister, Connie (2001); and his mother, Edna (2003).

We wish to thank the staff at Hospice for the courteous care we received while there.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 South Wilson, Casper, 82601, or a charity of your choice.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00am, at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming.

