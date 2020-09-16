Charlene Joanna Coffman

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Charlene Joanna Coffman, passed away September 10, 2020 at the age of 83. She was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully at home in Phoenix, AZ.

Charlene was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 19, 1937 to Pius and Florence Ackerman, and was the youngest of four. When Charlene was four years old her family moved to Casper, WY where they were active members of St. Anthony's Church. She also graduated from Natrona County High School in 1955.

Later that same year Charlene met her husband Don "Coffey" Coffman while at the Wagon Wheel Roller Skating Rink. They were married July 20, 1957. During their 63 year marriage they welcomed two children. The family moved all around the state for Coffey's work but returned to Casper, where Charlene always called home.

Charlene was very active in the Catholic Church maintaining many friendships. They would often enjoy Sunday brunches after church with a group of friends. She was an active member of her Women's Circle Group. She was an avid gardener and took great pride in her manicured yard. She always had treats for the neighborhood kids who loved to stop by to visit. Charlene was a den mother, a girl scouts leader, volunteered for Meals On Wheels and also the Special Olympics. She loved to go to Vegas with her sister for vacation. She also enjoyed many family vacations to Hawaii and Mexico.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Coffey; her two children, Adele Coffman of Phoenix AZ and Dean (Tisha) Coffman of Story, WY; her grandchildren, Tiffany (Eric) Pettit, Halley (Travis) Bing, and Kevin (Chloe) Coffman. She was also blessed to have enjoyed time with her great-grandchildren, Maddie, Tayler, Cash, Caden, Charlie, Logan, Addie, Hemingway and was looking forward to meeting new baby Coffman that is arriving soon. She is also survived her brother, Ron (Gert) Ackerman of Yuma AZ; and by several much loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pius and Florence; her sister, Marilyn Ellerbruch of Denver; and brother, Don Ackerman of Riverton.

A celebration of life and service will be held at a later date.