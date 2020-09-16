Penni Lorraine Sager

RAWLINS - Penni Lorraine Sager passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Penni was born on May 1, 1948 in Lander, Wyoming to Russell Sager and Leola Doane. She lived with her grandparents Pete and Pluma Facinelli.

She moved to Hanna in 1976, worked for Arch Minerals as a heavy equipment operator, mostly truck driver, and retired from Arch twice.

She loved Elvis Presley, Indian (Native American), and tigers.

Survivors include her son Larry LaWayne DeWitt of Hanna living in Gillette, brothers LaWayne Bush, Darren Sager, and Russell Sager and sister Shirley Sager.