Merna Margie Montgomery

CASPER - Merna Margie Montgomery, age 93, passed away September 9, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice.

She was born May 12, 1927 to T. Berg and Mabel Nilsen in Litchfield, Nebraska. She had three siblings, Ray Nilsen of Casper (Deceased), Mildred Knittle of Casper, and Edith Knittle of Salt Lake City. During the Depression, the family relocated to Wyoming.

She had three children, Larry Montgomery of Casper (Deceased), Sandra Behounek of Casper, and Gene Montgomery of Omaha. Merna was blessed with seven grandchildren, Kenneth Montgomery, Taffi Brown, Daniel Behounek, Shelly Montgomery, Allison Sojka, Doug Montgomery, and Michael Montgomery. She also had several great-grandchildren.

A longtime resident of St. Anthony Manor, Merna relocated three years ago to Park Place Assisted Living.

One of her great joys was being a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church for over 80 years.

Merna will be sorely missed by all who loved and cared for her.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Casper.