Dolores "Dee" Kennedy

TEMPE, Ariz. - At her request no service will be held for Dee Kennedy. Cremation has been held under the direction of Legacy Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona. Dee died September 17, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

She was born April 25th, 1928 in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of John and Francis Bodde Heintzelman. She attended schools in Leavenworth, Kansas.

In Kansas she was employed by the Leavenworth County Treasurer's Office and the finance Office at Ft. Leavenworth, KS. Dee moved to Denver in 1955 where she was employed as a purchasing agent for Fitzsimmons Hospital.

In Denver she met and married Gerald (Jerry) Kennedy on November 16, 1957. They were transferred to Bismarck, ND in 1959 and then Casper in 1962. While in Casper Dee was employed by The Campfire Girls and also at Dean Morgan Junior High. She retired from Dean Morgan January, 1993 after 18 years. Dee was a member of the Service League, Symphony Guild and Landwives.

After her retirement she spent many hours in her garden. Dee moved to Tempe, Arizona in 2015 to be closer to her family. Dee will always be remembered for her quick and often acerbic wit, her love of flowers and gardening and her fierce devotion to her family, both blood and heart. Dee was a force of nature and will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her son, David and wife Cynda of Tempe, Arizona; grandson, Garrett also of Tempe; step-grandchildren, Christopher, Jacob and Mary Orr of Casper and Laramie, Wyoming, Steve McGinty and children of Casper; and numerous cousins and friends.

Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her son, Chris; and her daughter, Catherine; her brothers Charles, and J.D.; and her parents.

Memorials to the Casper Humane Society in her memory would be appreciated.