CASPER - Victoria Mai Yukino Kath (nee Oda, Freeman), 58, of Casper, passed on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Vicki was born in San Francisco California to Rosemary McCaul (Nesbitt, Lebinski) and Masao "Roy" Oda.

Her parents; her brother, Robin; and ex-husband, Robert Kath all preceded Vicki in death.

Vicki will be forever cherished and remembered by her family; son, Justin Freeman (Kris) of Colorado Springs Colorado; her brothers, Theodore Vandeutekom (Sharon) also of Colorado Springs, John Oda (Jazmyyne) of California, and William Vandeutekom of Washington state; and her partner of 20 years, Mark Beebe of Casper.

She also shared many great times and memories with her ex-husband, David Freeman (Julia); and his sister, Debbie Lee (Terry); and countless Dear Friends.

Over the years, Vicki lived in Arizona, Colorado, and Wyoming. Everywhere Vicki lived, she made lifelong friends. She was kind and caring, loving and generous, gregarious and fun-loving. Wherever Vicki was, there were good times to be had. She always made time to visit and share kind words and gestures. She loved her work, she loved her Friends, and she loved being outdoors. Vicki touched many people during her life. She loved it while she was living it, she always lived it the way she liked, and now she's forever free. If anyone could figure out how to make the universe and this whole afterlife thing a party, it'd be Mom!

We'll gather to celebrate Mom at dates to be announced. Let's share memories and keep in-touch via [email protected]

