Ruth Elaine Rogers

MIDWEST - Ruth Elaine Rogers, 89, went home to be with her Lord on September 14, 2020.

Ruth was born in Midwest, Wyoming on August 14, 1931. She graduated from Midwest High School in 1949.

In 1950, she married Lee Hall Rogers. They lived on a farm just south of Gillette and then settled in Midwest, where they raised six children (including two sets of twins).

Ruth was very active in raising and caring for her children, in her church, playing piano, and in the Ladies Missionary Circle. Ruth worked on the playground and in the front office of Midwest Schools. Ruth enjoyed attending sports and musical performances of her children.

Ruth's hobbies and interests included knitting, embroidery, canning vegetables from her backyard, and she was a "Fierce" game player, winning most every game. She was a fabulous mother, reading stories, taking her children on very fast drives in the green station wagon, and taking them to the county fair/parade. Later she enjoyed driving her red P/T cruiser, and then she moved into assisted living in Colorado where she became Bingo "queen".

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Roy Miller; her husband, Lee; her brothers, Bob and Don Miller.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley; her children; Don (Terri) of Palm Harbor, FL, Dean (Monica) of Johnstown, CO, David of Casper, WY, Carol (Dan) of Colorado Springs, CO, Barbara (Bob) of Albuquerque NM, and Bruce (Linda) of Eugene, OR; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00pm at Newcomer Casper Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm with a graveside service following at Wyoming Memorial Gardens.

