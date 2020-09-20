Cloyd E. Harris, Jr.

CASPER - Cloyd E. Harris, Jr. passed away on August 20, 2020, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 92.

He was born in Douglas, Wyoming, on June 10, 1928, to Cloyd and Francis Harris, but moved to Casper, Wyoming as a young boy, and lived most of his adult life there before semi-retirement and retirement in Phoenix, Arkansas and Houston. In 1947 he married Beverly Foote, also of Casper, who passed in 2019, and they had three sons, Cloyd Lee (Gail Perrone), Ronald David, and Stephen Allen (Sandi).

As a self-trained CPA, he was a very active member of Casper's professional community, lending his financial expertise as a long-time vestry member at St. Marks Episcopal Church and member of the Kiwanis Club. He was instrumental in the establishment of Little League and the YMCA in Casper, and as an avid golfer helped build greens at the City Golf Club and was a member of the Casper Country Club for many years, where he carded a Hole in One in 1967. An avid hunter and fisherman, he made the most of Wyoming's outdoor possibilities.

In addition to Beverly; his sister, Frances; and his brother, William; he was preceded in death by his second wife, Phyllis Bean; and third wife, Margia Emery.

He is survived by his sister, Jean Brown; his three sons; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.