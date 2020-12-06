Ada Kay (Skogen)Renick

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Ada Kay Renick, 80, passed away in Grand Junction, CO. on Nov. 10, 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 virus.

Ada Kay, known as "Kay" to her family and friends, was the first of seven children born to Melvin "Scoop" and Ruby Skogen on April 27, 1940 in Cody, WY. In 1951 the family moved to Casper where they made their home on Salt Creek Route. Kay loved being the big sister to her six siblings and remained close to them throughout her life. In 1958 she graduated from NCHS and on November 19,1960 she married Bob K. Renick. Together they raised three children, Ronda, Robin and Brett.

She was a longtime member of the Lutheran LCMS church and at one time enjoyed teaching Sunday school. In her earlier years she enjoyed roller skating, bowling, and golfing with her friends. She had a flair for fashion and impeccable style. She loved cooking for her family, parades, beautiful jewelry, music, reading novels, John Wayne movies, The Casper Troopers and laughter. She could also dance the soles right off of her shoes. She once won a dance contest with a broken leg. The cast clearly didn't slow her down! She loved being a mother and her family was her top priority. Her natural ability as a sparkling conversationalist and clever sense of humor endeared her to all who knew her. When she became a grandmother in 1986, she reached a new level of happiness and contentment. Doting on her grandchildren became her full-time job. Kay will be remembered for her strong and independent nature, her infectious laugh, melodic voice, her fierce love of family, her grace under pressure and her gift for always having a solution to every problem. And of course, her signature scent, Toujours Moi. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Kay was truly one of God's most unique and brightest shining lights.

"Rest In Peace and power, Mom. Knowing that you gave us everything we need to move on. Your words of encouragement and unconditional love are etched upon our hearts and will sustain us in all the days to come."

Ada Kay was preceded in death by her father, Melvin "Scoop" Skogen; mother, Ruby F. Skogen; AND sisters, Janette Rogers, Shirley Gibson and Carol Haygood. She is survived by her husband, Bob Renick; children, Ronda (David) Soriano, Robin (Kay) Renick-Steele, and Brett Renick; grandchildren, McKenna Hines, Trenton (Jamie) Soriano, and Taylar Renick; great-grandchildren, Renick J. Thies and Gianna K. Soriano; sister, Kathy (Pat) Halverson; brothers, Craig (Patty) Skogen, and Ted (Roxy) Skogen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Larchwood Inns, Grand Junction, CO for the loving care they've provided over the past two years.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in Casper at a later date due to Covid-19 concerns.

Memorial donations can be made to The Casper Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps, Inc., 1801 E. 'E' St., Casper WY 82601 (troopersdrumcorps.org).