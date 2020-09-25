Alan Edward Klassen

CASPER - Alan Edward Klassen, 55, passed away September 19, 2020 in Casper, WY; from a fall during a home construction project.

Alan was born in Casper, WY on August 5, 1965 and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1983. He married Lisa Marie Fullerton on December 1, 1990. They were married for 26 years and had two children.

Alan lived in Aurora, CO and Chandler, AZ for the next 30 years and largely worked as a fiber optic technician.

Alan loved his family, Jesus, the outdoors, Denver Broncos, his truck and his dog. He was a fierce friend and a loving father and son.

Alan is survived by his daughter, Alli Marie Klassen (26) and son, Zachary Alan Klassen (22) who reside in Mesa, AZ; his siblings, Stephen Klassen (Caitlin), Valerie Klassen and Anita Creager; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles that he adored.

Alan was preceded by his beloved parents, Peter and Betty Jo Klassen.

Services for Alan will be held at a later date due to COVID.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org) would be appreciated.

Alan left the Earth too early for us to understand, but God always has a purpose and we believe he is at peace.

To share a special message with his family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.