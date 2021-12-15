Albert Garcia

CASPER - Albert Garcia was born on March 20, 1930, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and passed away after a short but courageous battle with cancer in Casper, Wyoming, on December 8, 2021. He was one of seven children born to Elvira and Facundo Garcia. He was raised with five brothers, William, Ruben, Rudy, Edward, Reloy, and his baby sister, Gloria. He attended school in Cheyenne and graduated from Cheyenne High School, enlisted as a Corporal in the US Army and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War. During the war, he served in the Far East Command for fourteen months.

He married the love of his life, Mary Espinosa, on August 20, 1957, at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church in Laramie, Wyoming. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on August 20, 2021. He loved her until the day he died.

As a small child Albert always had a strong love of art, creating art drawings in the dirt, so it made sense that when he went to the University of Wyoming he majored in art and minored in Spanish. As a student, he worked alongside his professor Dr. Robert Russin on many sculptures on campus in addition to helping sculpt the Lincoln Memorial on I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie. He graduated with honors in 1957 and began his graduate school studies. He studied one summer in New York at Colgate University. He was inducted in the Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Beta Phi, Phi Sigma Iota, and Chi Gamma Iota honor societies. He was a prolific artist and his children are proud to have the honor of housing many of his works of art in their homes.

Mary and Albert moved to Midwest, Wyoming, where he taught school at Midwest High School. They were in Midwest for two years before moving to Casper in 1959 where Albert was transferred to East Junior High School. In total he taught for 37 years. He felt strongly that his role as an art teacher was to carefully guide students with the intention of bringing out the individual expression of the young artist. His care left an indelible mark on many students, and he developed strong relationships with those he worked with, including an international exchange student who stayed with his daughter Linda's family.

Upon retiring, he became an avid golfer and played almost every day with his golfing buddies.

Our dad was an engaged and wonderful father. He loved his six children and he participated in our lives by attending activities and teaching valuable life lessons of integrity and hard work. He coached his children's baseball and softball teams every summer where he taught many kids the value of sportsmanship. He studied the game and produced winning teams of outstanding young people. In later years our parents traveled with all of us - they went on adventures to Mexico, Europe, throughout the United States and in far reaches of the State of Wyoming. Our dad was very proud of his family and he let all of us know this through his loving support.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Leonard Garcia, A. Carl (Gwen) Garcia, Lisa (Chuck) Mangus, R. Vincent (Deb) Garcia and Linda (Wayne) Kiser; grandchildren, Cassie Fuller and Andy Garcia, Jessica and Ben Mangus, Rebecca Wright and Christy Jones, and Christopher and Karissa Kiser; great-grandchildren, Gracie Forth, Jacob Wright and Vincent Jones; and great-great-grandchild, Dax James Brown; along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brothers, Edward and Reloy Garcia; and was preceded in death by his son, John F. Garcia; parents, Elvira and Facundo Garcia; his sister, Gloria, and his brothers, William, Ruben, Rudy.

The Rosary will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, and his funeral will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic church or a charity of the donor's choice.

The family is asking that you wear a mask during the services.