Albert Courtenay Kalbfleisch

CASPER - Albert Courtenay Kalbfleisch, of Casper, Wyoming, died of natural causes on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was 89. He was not afraid.

Al served in the United States Army before graduating from the University of Maryland, where he met his beloved wife, Mary Carol. With her by his side, he went on to be an aeronautical engineer, a freelance professional photographer, an artist, an inventor, and a Bluegrass Banjo teacher.

Together, they served on the board of Wyoming Make-a-Wish and hosted legendary musical jam sessions in their home.

The hallmarks of his life were humor and generosity of spirit. He was a kind and gentle teacher with knowledge spanning a wide array of disciplines. Any moment of any day spent with him could lead to a playful lesson. "Bring me a paperclip and a handful of washers," he'd say. "Bring me a piece of paper at least eighteen inches long and a roll of tape." As an artist, he always sought to expand his creative boundaries. A champion banjo player, he helped form a band that fused Bluegrass and Latin music. He was most interested in what was happening behind the eyes of his photography subjects. His scratch-built model of USS COWPENS is on museum display.

Al's best friend and wife of 60 years passed away in 2018.

He is survived by his son, Kurt; daughter, Kate White; son-in-law, Joe White and daughter-in-law Lynnette Morrow; his granddaughters, Heidi Peabody, Alanna Kalbfleisch, and Clara White; and his great-grandson, Grady Peabody. Al and Mary were the chosen grandparents of DeMetri Moon-Nance, and Anna and Rachel Merchant.

A memorial celebration will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church on October 1st, 2021 at 11:00 AM.

Al asked that donations in his honor go to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.