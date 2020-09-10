Alexander Richard "Alex" Cooper

CASPER - Alexander Richard "Alex" Cooper was born October 7, 1992 in Casper, Wyoming to Cleo Cooper, III and Kimberly Sue Cooper. He grew up in Casper and attended Kelly Walsh High School.

Alex enjoyed baseball, football, fishing, shooting, and even had a knack for tap dancing.

Alex is survived by his mother, Kim; his father Cleo; his grandparents, Karen and Richard; his great-grandfather, George; and his sister, Keela.

He was preceded in death by his "Nana" Myra Jean; his brother, Toni; his sister, Keysha; his uncle, Richard "Rick"; his childhood friends, Chris, Clay, and Jeremy; and cousin, Deejanae.

Alex will be missed dearly by his mother and father, his sister, and a host of family and friends.

The family of Alex Cooper wishes to express their sincere gratitude to family and friends for every act of kindness and any expressions of sympathy via cards, letters, food, visits donations, and prayers. A special thanks to Rock of Ages Church for the use of their sanctuary, and for their love and support during this difficult time. May God richly bless all of you.