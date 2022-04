CASPER - Anna "Carol" Kennedy, 72, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. A viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m.Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church. A private interment will be at the Oregon Trail State Veteran's Cemetery.

