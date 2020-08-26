Ardeth "Ardy" (Kaan) Dixon

LUSK - Ardeth Dixon of Lusk, WY, 91, died to this life Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Prairie Pines Extended Care Center in Lusk, Wyoming.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at the Lusk Cemetery.

Ardy was born November 1, 1928 to Henry and Vivian (Butler) Kaan on the family ranch. She was baptized at home in 1936. She grew up on the family ranch and attended grade school at Node, WY. She graduated from Lusk High School in 1946.

Ardy and George Dixon were united in marriage September 8, 1946. She needed her father's permission because she was only 17 at the time. They enjoyed 68 years together.

In 1943 at the age of 14, Ardy moved to Lusk and joined the Ben Franklin business as a clerk working for Mrs. Edmondson and began managing the store in 1953. In 1960 Mrs. Edmondson decided to retire and wanted Ardy to purchase the store. However, money was tight, so she worked an entire year strictly for the working capital. In 1971 the business became hers free and clear and her husband George, who had cut meat in Safeway for many years, joined her in the endeavor. Together they developed the business and closed the store in 1995. During her many years of working downtown, she was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, where she started the Charlie Chamber Days.

Ardy was actively involved in the community she loved. She will be remembered for her generosity and caring nature, which she quietly demonstrated in many ways. She was a past treasurer of the Chamber, and the Niobrara Country Club Ladies group. She was a bank director for First Wyoming Bank for ten years, and served on the Republican Women's Club. She also enjoyed many bowling leagues through the years. George and Ardy were adopted as Grandparents by the Cloverleaf 4-H Club and honored by them. We fondly remember how she would spoil and care for all our dogs and how many miles she and George drove around town in retirement.

Survivors include her sister, Vivian Schaaf of Murphy Boro, TN; many nieces and nephews that love her; and dear friends to whom she was family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, Henry and Vivian Kaan; step-mothers, Amelia (Frosheiser) and Isabel (Whittwer); her brother, Henry Lafayette (Faye) Kaan; sister, Henryetta Jean Baker; and step-brother, Sterling Whittwer.

Ardy's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Niobrara Community Hospital and Prairie Pines LTC, and to the rest of Ardy's caregivers.

Memorials to Niobrara Community Hospital, Niobrara Senior Center or St. Paul's Lutheran Church are suggested.

Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.