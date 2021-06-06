Sponsored by Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions.
6 Entries
I had Mr. Strube as a teacher at Dean Morgan or NCHS in the 50's or 60's; too many years to remember which one. I have never forgotten what a great teacher he was and I was lucky to have known him. He was one of the best.
Jean Clarkson Korfanta
School
July 14, 2021
Mat peace be with you Mr Ed!
You where a cool person!!
Michael Krowski
School
June 9, 2021
Best teacher I ever had. He cared about us beyond the class room. He traveled to Laramie to watch our 1970 State Championship Basketball Tournament. He welcomed us to his home long after he retired. What a guy!
Marlon D. Mangus
Friend
June 8, 2021
Paul Lowham
June 8, 2021
I was sorry to hear of Mr Strubes death. He was a great and memorable teacher. He cared about students and let us know that in his actions. We were fortunate to have him on our path. Joy
Joy Pickett Hampton
School
June 7, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Coach Ed Strube's passing. He was the best teacher I ever had. He took the time to work with us kids and we ALL benefitted. He will be sorely missed. God bless his family.