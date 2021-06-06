Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beecher "Ed" Strube
FUNERAL HOME
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue
Casper, WY

CASPER - Beecher "Ed" Strube, 87, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Casper. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Restoration Fellowship Church, 411 S. Walsh St.

Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home


Published by Casper Star-Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Restoration Fellowship Church
411 S. Walsh St., WY
Funeral services provided by:
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I had Mr. Strube as a teacher at Dean Morgan or NCHS in the 50's or 60's; too many years to remember which one. I have never forgotten what a great teacher he was and I was lucky to have known him. He was one of the best.
Jean Clarkson Korfanta
School
July 14, 2021
Mat peace be with you Mr Ed! You where a cool person!!
Michael Krowski
School
June 9, 2021
Best teacher I ever had. He cared about us beyond the class room. He traveled to Laramie to watch our 1970 State Championship Basketball Tournament. He welcomed us to his home long after he retired. What a guy!
Marlon D. Mangus
Friend
June 8, 2021
Paul Lowham
June 8, 2021
I was sorry to hear of Mr Strubes death. He was a great and memorable teacher. He cared about students and let us know that in his actions. We were fortunate to have him on our path. Joy
Joy Pickett Hampton
School
June 7, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Coach Ed Strube's passing. He was the best teacher I ever had. He took the time to work with us kids and we ALL benefitted. He will be sorely missed. God bless his family.
Nancy (Bogart) Barlow
School
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results