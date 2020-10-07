Bernard Vincent "Bernie" Straub

CASPER - Bernard Vincent "Bernie" Straub was born October 5, 1933 in San Bernardino, California to Arliss Joseph Goforth and Wilma Jacqueline "Billie" (Berger) Goforth and named Vincent Bernard Goforth. When Bernie was yet an infant, his parents divorced and a couple of years later his mother married Henry Ogilvie "Heinie" Straub. Just prior to his eighteenth birthday and registration for the draft, Bernie was formally adopted by his step-father and legally became his son and a Straub!

Shortly before and during World War II, the family followed Heinie's employment through the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California as a logger, then on to the mines of Nevada before heading to Los Angeles then El Monte, California and the wholesale grocery business. When the family moved to El Monte, Bernie (or "Skip" as his family called him) was in sixth grade and attended Columbia Elementary School through eighth grade followed by El Monte Union High School where he very much enjoyed playing football and running track. Following his 1951 high school graduation, Bernie attended Citrus Junior College in Glendora/Azusa, California. As he often noted, he and his buddy were not allowed to register for classes until they signed to play football! The school at the time had a mere 150 students.

Although they had gone to the same schools since sixth grade and knew many of the same people, Bernie and his future wife, Omah Carol "Petey" Reese, had really never met nor had a class together before they both attended Citrus Junior College. Bernie and Petey began their 67 years of marriage April 17, 1953 at St. Clement's By-The-Sea Episcopal Church in San Clemente, California. The next ten years were very busy for the young couple with Bernie beginning his Army service in June of 1953 at Fort Ord, California. January 1, 1954 Bernie began his journey to Germany where he remained for nearly sixteen months. While walking guard duty in late February that year, daughter, Linda Lee, was born in San Gabriel, California. Bernie attended a leadership class a few months later and was top in the class receiving a raise in rank to Sergeant after only a few weeks as a corporal.

Upon returning to California after his time in Germany, Bernie was honorably discharged from the army and began work as a draftsman for Union Oil of California at their Santa Fe Springs office while he and his growing family lived in nearby Whittier. Son, Roy Michael, was born in April 1956 and son, Steven Wayne, in April 1957. In those days, the word was that draftsmen were rarely transferred however that was not true for Bernie. Two years were spent in Santa Paula, California, then four years in Durango, Colorado before moving to Casper, Wyoming, March 1, 1963. After a few more years with Union Oil, Bernie spent a couple of years with Mutual of New York Life Insurance and then twenty-three years with Conoco, retiring in November, 1993.

Bernie loved fishing, camping, backpacking and hunting with family and friends as a child and shared his knowledge of the outdoors with his wife and children in both Colorado and Wyoming. He was involved in Cub Scout work and was a Boy Scout Leader as well as a member of the Sacajawea Girl Scout Camp Committee for a number of years.

A year or so following a Marriage Encounter weekend, Bernie was baptized and confirmed in 1980 at age 47 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church while a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Time passed, children married, grandchildren arrived and Bernie and Petey became a part of St. Mark's parish family with Bernie serving in many capacities including The Brotherhood of St. Andrew, lay reader, building committee member, vestry member, senior warden and other short and long term activities and special projects. For the past nine years Bernie and Petey have been members of Christ Episcopal Church in Glenrock where Bernie served as a worship leader, lector, usher and joined in other parish activities as long as he was able.

Bernie passed from this world September 7, 2020 and was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma J. Price; birth father, Arliss J. Goforth; adoptive father, Henry O. Straub; his in-laws, Ellen and Paul Graham and Melvin and Vergie Reese. Awaiting Bernie's arrival across the rainbow bridge are the family dogs, Shanda, Winker Bear, Mandy, Millie, Bella and Hannah.

Surviving are wife, Omah "Petey" Straub, of Casper, Wyoming; daughter, Linda Thomas of Fort Worth, Texas and Portland, Oregon; son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Laurie (Kuhn) Straub of Castle Rock, Colorado; son, Steve Straub currently of Fiji; ex-daughter-in-law, Dawn Soest of Banks, Oregon; grandson, Ryan T. Scheid; and great- grandchildren, Karley E. Hoelscher, Kamden R. Scheid, and Kelton M. Scheid all of Casper; granddaughter, Tiffany L. Scheid and great-granddaughter, Imena M. Scheid of Fort Worth, Texas; grandson, Barrett L. Straub of Big Sky, Montana; brothers-in-law, David M. (Betty) Reese of Long Beach, California and Donn D. (Terry) Reese of Fallbrook, California; and brother-in-law, James A. Stecklein of Whittier, California.

A celebration of Bernie's life with family and friends is tentatively scheduled for next May or June.

Memorials to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 298, Glenrock, WY 82637; St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 701 S. Wolcott St., Casper, WY 82601; Wyoming Basset Hound Rescue, PO Box 2131, Cody, WY 82414; or your favorite charity will be most appreciated.