Bette Hildebrand

DOUGLAS - Bette Hildebrand, 77, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming on Thursday, September 30, 2021 after an extended illness. She spent her final days surrounded by loved ones.

Bette was born in the old Douglas Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, August 1, 1944 to Stanley Howard and Mary Lorene (George) Lass. She grew up on the family ranch four miles west of Douglas and graduated from Douglas High School in 1962.

Bette and James "Jim" Hildebrand were married in Hot Springs, South Dakota on December 6, 1963. Bette was the "sports lady" of the family. She won the regional rifle contest in Montana in 1962, and as an avid bowler, loved her local leagues and statewide travels with her bowling team. The family enjoyed many trips and honors in archery, and she and Jim never missed their sons' football, baseball, and basketball games and enjoyed their nephew's golf tournaments! Later on, she and Jim, along with a giant bag of peanut M&M's, would travel across Wyoming to attend their grandchildren's events and games.

Over the course of 30 years, Bette served in many roles at the Douglas Senior Citizens Center. Among her favorite jobs were those of party planner and ceramics teacher. In the five years before she retired, the ranchers in northern Converse County could depend on Bette and her four-wheel drive to deliver the mail no matter the conditions. Bette, who was also a talented artist, established "Wyoming Maid Ceramics," teaching ceramics classes until very shortly before her death.

She always enjoyed the special time with her "ladies". Bette's favorite holiday was Christmas and would begin her shopping in February to make sure that everyone's stockings were full and that the tree was overflowing with presents for everyone.

Bette is survived by her loving husband, Jim; sons, Todd (Kim) of Gillette, Wyoming and Troy (Ashley) of Powell, Wyoming and nephew, Flint Putnam (Nicole) of Falcon, Colorado; sister, Sharon (Lass) Field of Cheyenne, Wyoming; grandchildren, Meagen (Chris) Cutler of Alexandria, Virginia, Matthew (Brittany) Hildebrand of Gillette, Wyoming, Michael (Katie) Hildebrand of Billings, Montana, Alyssa (Channing) Wagner of Dickinson, North Dakota, and JJ Putnam of Falcon, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Zayleigh, Zarhya, and Riverlynn Hildebrand and Madison Nelson of Gillette, Wyoming, Max and Madelyn Hildebrand of Billings, Montana, Grayson and Brooks Wagner of Dickinson, North Dakota; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Warren (Ann) Anderson and Wayne (Donna) Anderson; and sister-in-law, Gail Richards.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and a niece.

Graveside services for family and friends will be held at the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming at 10:00 A.M. Friday, October 22, 2021.

The family requests that charitable contributions be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1275 East Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103 or to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.