Beverly Earlene "Bev" Hebbert
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Beverly Earlene "Bev" (Jones) Hebbert

CASPER - Beverly Earlene (Jones) Hebbert, 91, of Casper passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. Bev was born August 31, 1930 in Ottumwa, IA.

During her active years, Bev enjoyed going to church, socializing with friends in the Bessemer Bend area, spending time with family, and golfing.

She is survived by two children, Steven (Bev) Hebbert and Randal Hebbert. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Travis (Stacy) Hebbert, Anna (Luis) LaTorre, and Kayla (Aaron) Fackelman; and five great-grandchildren, Kit Stokes, Lillyanna Fackelman, Paulo La Torre, Tiago La Torre, and Ellie Hebbert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hebbert; parents, Earl and Chloie Jones; and sister, Hellen Heller.

Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 12th at 11:00 AM, with burial following at Highland Cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made in Bev's name to Central Wyoming Hospice.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
We were out of town on Oct. 12 and so missed joining you for her service. I thought of Bev often and continue to give thanks for her friendship and service to others. Peace--
Leigh Earle
November 4, 2021
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
