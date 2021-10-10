Beverly Earlene "Bev" (Jones) Hebbert

CASPER - Beverly Earlene (Jones) Hebbert, 91, of Casper passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. Bev was born August 31, 1930 in Ottumwa, IA.

During her active years, Bev enjoyed going to church, socializing with friends in the Bessemer Bend area, spending time with family, and golfing.

She is survived by two children, Steven (Bev) Hebbert and Randal Hebbert. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Travis (Stacy) Hebbert, Anna (Luis) LaTorre, and Kayla (Aaron) Fackelman; and five great-grandchildren, Kit Stokes, Lillyanna Fackelman, Paulo La Torre, Tiago La Torre, and Ellie Hebbert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hebbert; parents, Earl and Chloie Jones; and sister, Hellen Heller.

Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 12th at 11:00 AM, with burial following at Highland Cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made in Bev's name to Central Wyoming Hospice.