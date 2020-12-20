Menu
Blanche Kissler
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Blanche Kissler

CASPER - Blanche Kissler, 100, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Raised in Nebraska and later moved to Riverton, Wyoming where she met Reuben Kissler and they married. Together they had three children and later moved to Casper where they stayed until their passing.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; seven other siblings; and a son, Bill Cadwalader.

She is survived by her children, Agnes (Bunky) Bleick, Reuben Ron Kissler, Cathy (Bob) Cook, and George Kissler; brother, Bert Cadwalader; dearest granddaughter, Tammy; numerous other grandchildren; and even more great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, December 21, 2020, at Wyoming Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Wyoming Memorial Gardens Cemetery
WY
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
