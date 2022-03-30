Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Dahmers Crimm
FUNERAL HOME
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue
Casper, WY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Brenda Dhamers Crimm

CASPER - Brenda Dhamers Crimm, 66, passed away of a lengthly illness on March 25, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, WY. She was born April 18, 1955 in Rock Springs, WY, daughter to Jack D. Sheldon and Doris Ham Sheldon.

Brenda attended UTHS High School in East Moline, IL. She took various business and finance classes while in college. In 1973 she married Robert Dhamers. Together they had one son, Justin R. Dhamers. They later divorced in 1985. On March 18, 2022, she married her long time partner, Larry Crimm.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Jack Sheldon. She is survived by her son, Justin Dhamers (Tracy); five grandchildren: Chris (Sandra) Sagers, Cynthia (Harley) Graham, Jayden Dhamers, Chase Dhamers, Chevy Dhamers; three great grandchildren: Colt and Natalyn Graham, Logan Sagers; one brother Dan Sheldon (Gloria) and two sisters: Marsha Stock (Terri) and Fenessa Little (Lyn); along with many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from Noon until the start of the service beginning at 1:00pm led by Dr. Reverend Dottie McCurdy. Interment will be held at Wyoming Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at Bustard & Jacoby Reception Center.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home
600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY
Mar
31
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home
600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY
Funeral services provided by:
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.