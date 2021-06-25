Menu
Burt St. John
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Burt St. John

SHERIDAN - Burt St. John, jokester of all jokesters, passed away June 20, 2021 at his family residence. Burt was born in Lander, WY on April 25, 1936, one of five children born to Mildred (Lockard) and James St. John. He attended Lander Valley Schools and graduated from FCVHS in 1954. He graduated from Casper College in 1956. Burt married Ethelyn Hamilton on November 23, 1956, recently celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Burt completed his studies in 1959 at Wayne State Teachers College. He received his Master of Science degree from the University of Wyoming in 1967. He taught and coached in Pavilion and Glenrock. In 1978, Burt continued his career at Sheridan High School. His prolific coaching career ended with his retirement in 1992 after 33 years of teaching and coaching, accumulating numerous accolades (Wyoming Coach of the Year 1975 and 1979, District Coach of the Year 1979, and Induction into the Inaugural Class of the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame 1984, among others). However, what Burt loved most about teaching and coaching was the importance of shaping young people's lives.

Burt is survived by wife, Ethelyn; sons, Mike and Bobby (Wendy) St. John; daughter, Shelley (Craig) Isakson; grandchildren, Blake (Tara) Isakson, Jennifer (Sean) Claffey, Laci (Andres) Brumbry, Grant (Leigh) Isakson, and Jake (Seeley) St. John; his sister, Laurel (Dave) Ridgeway; as well as his five beautiful great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Roberta Palmer, Carolyn and Duveene Hamilton.

A memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Sheridan. A celebration will follow, at the Country Night Club (The Wrench Ranch, 141 Decker Road, Sheridan, WY).

Memorials can be made to the Sheridan YMCA, Give Your Heart to a Child Program or to the Sheridan HUB Home Care.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.kanefuneralhome.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Sheridan, WY
Ethel, Mike, Bobby and Shelley and your families: Dave and I were so sad to hear the news of Coach St. John's passing. He was such an amazing person and we have many fond memories of him. We know he is with Dale and Jean and many of the old Glenrock High Group in heaven laughing at us all. We are sorry we were out of town during his services or we would have been there to support you all. Thinking of you and praying for you. We hope all of the great memories you have of your husband/dad/granddad will bring smiles to you all. Our Love to you All. xoxo
Dave and Kerry (Overstreet) Minchow
Friend
July 6, 2021
Years have traveled and we do talk about you and Burt as the old days come up. So did enjoy knowing both you and the fun from Burt. None of the old ones left here and going through students. Sorry to hear about Burt.
Wayne and Sue Wilson
Work
June 26, 2021
