Carol Jean Edgeworth
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Carol Jean Edgeworth

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Carol Jean Edgeworth, our loving mother of five passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Angels escorted her to heaven where she joins the love of her life, James Edgeworth who passed away April 1, 1992.

She is survived by her five children, Carolyn (Don) Adams, Jr., Marian (Al) Curtis, Jim (Bonnie) Edgeworth, II, Bill (Jean) Edgeworth, and Patty Edgeworth. Carol has 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A public viewing will be held at Newcomers Funeral Home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St Anthony's Catholic Church located at 604 South Center Street, Casper, Wyoming, 82601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Carol's name to Central Wyoming Hospice.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second, Casper, WY
Sep
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
604 South Center Street, Casper, WY
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Our thoughts, prayers and love are with you as you grieve the loss of your loved one. With deepest sympathy.
Roger and Donna Curtis
Family
September 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Falcinelli
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results