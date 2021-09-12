Carol Jean Edgeworth

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Carol Jean Edgeworth, our loving mother of five passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Angels escorted her to heaven where she joins the love of her life, James Edgeworth who passed away April 1, 1992.

She is survived by her five children, Carolyn (Don) Adams, Jr., Marian (Al) Curtis, Jim (Bonnie) Edgeworth, II, Bill (Jean) Edgeworth, and Patty Edgeworth. Carol has 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A public viewing will be held at Newcomers Funeral Home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St Anthony's Catholic Church located at 604 South Center Street, Casper, Wyoming, 82601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Carol's name to Central Wyoming Hospice.