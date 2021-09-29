Carol Speight

CHEYENNE - Carol Speight, 76 of Cheyenne died September 24, 2021 after a long goodbye as a result of Alzheimer disease. Carol's final days were in the loving care of the incredible staff at Cottonwood Creek Memory Center of Cheyenne.

She was born December 15, 1944 in Cottonwood, Idaho. Her father, John McBee, a career CIA officer, preceded her in death. His assignments provided life experiences for the family by living in Athens, Greece and Frankfurt, Germany. Carol graduated high school from George Mason High in Falls Church, Virginia, and the University of Idaho.

Carol's life mission, second only to her family, was helping abused children. Carol was one of the early leaders and founders of Prevent Child Abuse Wyoming. She was instrumental in the creation of the Wyoming Children's Trust Fund and served by appointment of three separate governors, over 18 years, as the volunteer Chairperson for the Wyoming Children's Trust Fund. In that capacity, millions of dollars were raised and distributed throughout Wyoming through grants with the purpose to aid and assist abused children in Wyoming. Carol devoted many years to the Cheyenne YMCA including fundraising efforts. She was a member of the local Rotary Club. She was an outstanding teacher, ski instructor and ski coach including coaching the State Championship Ski Team in the 1970s. Carol was selected by University of Wyoming's athletic director, Paul Roach, to be the first woman to serve on the Cowboy Joe Executive Committee.

Family always came first to Carol. Carol was married to Jack, the love of her life, for 44 years. Carol loved her family, her daughters, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews and enjoyed numerous friends and colleagues. She also enjoyed traveling to new places and learning new things. It was even more of a thrill if she could do it on a motorcycle. With her husband, Jack, and many friends, she enjoyed motorcycle touring for the better part of 40 years. Carol was also the head of the ground crew for the family's hot air balloon adventures. A friend of Carol said it best in capturing the essences of Carol, when commenting on Carol's smile which would light up a room.

Carol was a loving wife, a nurturing loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, for her three daughters, Sheryl Swenson of Houston, Tricia (Ray) Whynott of Cheyenne, and Jackie Speight of Fort Collins. Carol doted on her grandchildren, Taylor (Justus) Jacobs of Lander, Jackson (Caitlin) McCue of Cheyenne, Nick (Lauren) Whynott of Fort Collins, Madison McCue of Fort Collins, Sarah Whynott of Fort Collins, and Maximilian Speight-Haas of Fort Collins; and three great-grandsons, Beckham, Bridger and Bowen Jack Jacobs of Lander. Carol is also survived by her mother, Annamae McBee and her Aunt Darlene (Dennis) Mahlulm, all of Richland Washington; two brothers, Gary (Chris) McBee of Orofino, ID and Dennis (Sharon) McBee of Hunterville, NC; and special nieces and nephews.

A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, October 2nd at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. A celebration reception of Carol's life with family and friends with health protocols in place will immediately follow at Hartmann Hall.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation and gratitude for the exceptional, loving and tender care to Teresa Crawford, resident owner of Cottonwood Creek Memory Center of Cheyenne and staff, to Barbara Metcalf for the last three years caring for Carol, and to the Davis Hospice Center management and staff.

Donations may be made to STRIDE Learning Center, Cheyenne or St. Mary's Catholic Church or any organization that the donation would benefit research to find a cure for Alzheimer Disease.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.