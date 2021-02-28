Carolyn Annette (Rose) Herzfeld

CASPER - Carolyn Annette (Rose) Herzfeld passed away on August 27, 2020. She was born in Middlesboro, KY on October 13, 1942 to John Carl Rose and Louvenia Fisher Broome Rose and born again in her 17th year.

Carolyn was an accomplished pianist and organist and many congregations were blessed by her talent. She participated in many bible studies and prayer groups and loved God and his Christ with all of her heart.

She leaves behind her husband of 57+ years, two sisters, a brother and his wife, and five nieces and nephews; as well as her daughter, and two grandchildren adopted from Cali, Columbia by her son and daughter-in-law.

A memorial service was held on August 29, 2020 at her home congregation.

No tears, no flowers, but Carolyn would ask that you get your spiritual life in order and that the holy name of God be praised. Quoting Gen Jimmy Doolittle, "God bless you each and every one."